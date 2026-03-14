Rain, thunderstorms likely across parts of India; heatwave in some regions

India has witnessed a rapid change in the weather patterns in the recent days. With the onset of early summers, several parts of the country are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days. Heatwave conditions are expected in some eastern and northwestern regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Northeast India between March 14 and 19. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, with gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph in parts of the region.

In East and Central India, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of West Bengal during the next few days.

Over the northwest, isolated rainfall and snowfall are expected in the Western Himalayan region until March 14, which may intensify from March 15 to 19. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rain likely in peninsular India

Parts of South India may also witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly over Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next few days.

Heat wave and hot–humid conditions

Even as rainfall activity increases in several regions, heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Odisha and Jharkhand, while severe heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Hot and humid weather is also very likely in coastal areas of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Kerala.

Temperature trends

The IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3–5 degrees Celsius over the plains of Northwest India during the next week, while Central India may see a gradual fall in temperatures after the next 24 hours. In East India, temperatures may rise slightly in the short term before declining again.

Delhi weather forecast

In the national capital, partly cloudy skies are expected, with the maximum temperature likely to remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

Air quality in Delhi remained in the moderate category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 143 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Under the CPCB classification, AQI values between 101 and 200 fall in the moderate category, which is fairly better, but may cause breathing discomfort to sensitive groups.