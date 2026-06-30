Rain to bring relief in Delhi today; monsoon showers intensify across India

Delhi residents, facing hot and humid weather for the last few days, might be in for some relief with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds towards the forenoon and afternoon on Monday.

Delhi weather today

The national capital woke up to a warm and humid morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.2 degrees Celsius on June 30. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky through the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has also issued a heatwave warning for isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, even as thunderstorm activity is expected to provide some relief later in the day.

Heavy rain alert for several states

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, and West Bengal and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In northwest India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the next few days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over several areas. Uttarakhand is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall through July 6, while Punjab, Haryana and Delhi could see scattered rain and thunderstorms.

The IMD has warned of isolated thunderstorm activity with stronger winds of up to 70 kmph over parts of east Rajasthan during the next two days.

Monsoon remains active

The weather office said rainfall activity is likely to remain vigorous over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra and parts of south peninsular India during the next few days. Kerala, coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions are expected to receive widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius over northwest India by July 4, while parts of Maharashtra may see a decline of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by July 3 as rainfall activity increases.