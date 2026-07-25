Rain-triggered landslides shut 134 roads in HP; orange alert in 4 districts

A total of 134 roads remained closed in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday due to landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains, while the Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in four districts of the state from July 28 to 30.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre also warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts till Sunday morning, cautioning that inundation could occur in saturated soils and low-lying areas.

A total of 134 roads, including 58 in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, 14 in Chamba, 12 in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla, five in Kangra, four in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Una district, were closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday evening due to landslides and flashfloods triggered by torrential rains.

As many as 35 water supply schemes and 78 transformers have also been affected in the state according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Light to moderate rains continued across parts of the state since Friday evening, with Dharamshala recording the highest rainfall at 80.5 mm, followed by Palampur 62 mm, Berthin, 50.7 mm, Pachhad 41.3 mm, Gohar 40 mm, Mandi 39.8 mm, Mashobra 32.5 mm, Slapper 31.6 mm, Kangra 30.4 mm, Jubberhatti 29.5, Sarahan 28.7 mm, Sundernagar 24.6 mm, Joggindernagar and Sainj 23 mm, Jatton Barrage 20.4 mm.

"During monsoon, the body is prone to infections. Most diseases in the rainy season are waterborne, such as jaundice, cholera and other gastrointestinal illnesses, and drinking filtered or boiled water is essential", an advisory issued by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited said.

In the rainy season, turbidity increases in the water sources, and the possibility that it might interfere with disinfection, allowing harmful microbes to grow, including bacteria, viruses and parasites, cannot be ruled out, a statement issued here said and requested the public to drink water after boiling it for 10 minutes.

The Met has predicted that a wet spell in the state will continue till July 31. Keylong was the coldest in the state, recording a night temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, while Neri was the hottest during the day, recording the highest temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius.