Rajasthan tops country in PM-KUSUM capacity with 5.2 Gw installed

Rajasthan ranks first in the country in terms of capacity under the PM-KUSUM scheme, Aarti Dogra, secretary of the state’s Energy Department, said.

“Approximately 5.20 gigawatt (Gw) of capacity has been installed in the state under PM-KUSUM Components A and C,” Dogra said. The state crossed the 5 Gw mark in July 2026, she added.

Dogra was speaking at a review meeting of the Energy Department chaired by Chief Secretary V Srinivas.

During the meeting, Srinivas asked the department to place special emphasis on vendor capacity building for the successful implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

He directed the department to train the maximum possible number of vendors through capacity-building workshops to accelerate implementation of the scheme. While reviewing ongoing training programmes, he also called for measures to make them more effective.

Reviewing power-sector grievances registered on the Rajasthan Sampark Portal, Srinivas directed officials to ensure prompt and quality resolution of consumer complaints. The meeting also assessed the grievance redressal status of the Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur DISCOMs.

He instructed the department to keep its portal updated regularly so that the latest status of schemes and grievances remains available for effective monitoring.

Srinivas also directed officials to accelerate real-time monitoring and related activities to make the power system more modern, transparent and consumer-centric. This would improve monitoring of transformers, feeders and substations, as well as the forecasting of power faults.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s power distribution companies, or DISCOMs, aim to double the pace of installations under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana by the end of 2026, Dogra said.

“Currently, approximately 14,000 rooftop solar systems are being installed per month on average. DISCOMs aim to double this number by December 2026,” she said.

The state’s scheme offering 150 units of free electricity a month has further increased consumer interest in rooftop solar systems, Dogra said.

The Rajasthan government launched the scheme in October 2025 for domestic consumers who install rooftop solar systems.