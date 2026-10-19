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Home / India News / Rajnath Singh expresses grief over Sangrur road accident that killed 8

Rajnath Singh expresses grief over Sangrur road accident that killed 8

A speeding car rammed into MGNREGA workers who were drinking water by the roadside in Alisher village in Punjab's Sangrur district when the incident occured

People gather around a damaged car after it ran over workers on Lehragaga-Jakhal road, killing at least eight people and injuring 12 others, in Sangrur district, Punjab (PTI Photo)

People gather around a damaged car after it ran over workers on Lehragaga-Jakhal road, killing at least eight people and injuring 12 others, in Sangrur district, Punjab (PTI Photo)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed grief over the road accident in Punjab's Sangrur district, in which eight MGNREGA workers were reported dead and several others injured after a speeding car ran over them.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

"The death of several workers in a road accident in Sangrur district of Punjab is extremely unfortunate and heart-wrenching. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.

 

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased individuals. He also underlined that the State government will take care of the medical expenses of the injured people.

In a post on X, Mann expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that the absconding driver would be apprehended soon. He also assured strict action against those responsible for the accident.

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"The news of the horrific road accident that occurred in Alisher village, Sangrur, is extremely heartbreaking. The loss of 8 precious lives, including MGNREGA workers, in this accident is a very huge loss. The government will provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased, and the complete treatment of the injured will also be provided absolutely free by the Punjab government. The absconding driver will be apprehended soon, and strict action will be taken," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, a speeding car rammed into MGNREGA workers who were drinking water by the roadside in Alisher village in Punjab's Sangrur district. The accident resulted in multiple casualties and left several others injured.

According to Inspector Jaskaran Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Lehragaga Police Station, nine people lost their lives in the accident.

Senior Medical Officer in Sangrur, Dr Vinod Kumar, said the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm and that eight people were brought to the hospital for treatment.

"An incident occurred around 3-30 pm. Eight people have been brought to the hospital. One person was brought dead. Five are stable, and two have been referred to another hospital," he said.

An injured person said that the workers were sitting by the roadside and drinking water when the car rammed into them.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 8:04 AM IST