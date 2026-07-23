Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm as Oppn demands Pradhan's resignation

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday as Opposition parties continued to insist on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before starting a discussion on the Neet paper leak issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on Neet on Thursday itself and the Opposition should not put any condition for holding the debate.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Pradhan has to resign first before any discussion on the issue can take place.

As both sides continued sloganeering, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Parliament has seen repeated adjournments since the monsoon session commenced on Monday.