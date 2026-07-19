Rajya Sabha MPs incurred expenditure of ₹262 crore in last 2 years: RTI

More than ₹262 crore was spent on salaries, allowances and facilities for all sitting Rajya Sabha MPs in the last two financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, with over ₹151 crore spent on their allowances and travel alone, an RTI reply has shown.

In 2024-25, the state exchequer spent over ₹98 crore on Rajya Sabha members, which significantly increased to ₹163 crore in 2025-26, a rise of ₹65 crore.

The amount includes domestic travel, international travel, office expenses and medical bills.

In 2024-25, salaries amounted to over ₹25.71 crore, medical bills to ₹8.2 crore, tour expenses to ₹24.99 crore and allowances to the MPs to over ₹33.33 crore.

In 2025-26, salaries amounted to over ₹44.6 crore, medical bills to ₹9.6 crore, tour expenses to ₹36 crore and allowances to over ₹58.78 crore, according to the reply given by Rajya Sabha Secretariat to a query filed by applicant Chander Shekhar Gaur.

The Rajya Sabha MPs are entitled to a total of 21 object heads, which majorly include salaries, allowances, domestic and international travel, medical bills and office expenses.

The other heads include printing and publication, digital equipment, fuel and lubricant, professional service, repair and maintenance, subsidies and other revenue expenses.