Rajya Sabha polls for 12 seats in UP, Uttarakhand, Bengal on October 16

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West

Bengal on October 16, setting the stage for a keen contest in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is expected to retain eight of the 10 seats and the Samajwadi Party is likely to gain one.

The BJP’s overall strength in the Rajya Sabha is likely to increase by one, with the party set to bag the lone seat in West Bengal. The seat fell vacant after the resignation of actor Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel, whom the TMC sent to the House

before being dislodged from power in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

In UP, based on current strength of parties in the assembly, the BJP-led alliance is expected to retain eight seats, while the SP is

may increase its tally to two.

The poll could leave Mayawati’s BSP without representation in Parliament.