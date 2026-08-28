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Home / India News / Raksha Bandhan rush chokes Delhi, commuters stuck in long traffic snarls

Raksha Bandhan rush chokes Delhi, commuters stuck in long traffic snarls

The congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which began before the festival weekend, continued for several hours, with vehicles moving slowly and traffic teams deployed to regulate movement

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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Delhi witnessed heavy traffic congestion at several key stretches on Friday as the city saw increased movement on Raksha Bandhan, with long queues of vehicles reported on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, MB Road, Kalindi Kunj, Pragati Maidan and Akshardham, while the metro also saw a heavy rush of passengers.

The congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which began before the festival weekend, continued for several hours, with vehicles moving slowly and traffic teams deployed to regulate movement.

Heavy traffic was also reported on MB Road in the Chhatarpur area, with long queues stretching for considerable distances. The Lado Sarai Old MB Road traffic signal also witnessed regular congestion, with commuters raising concerns over buses allegedly jumping red lights and obstructing pedestrians at zebra crossings.

 

Kalindi Kunj remained another major bottleneck, with commuters reporting traffic jams towards the Delhi side and describing congestion on the stretch as a daily occurrence.

Traffic snarls were also witnessed around Pragati Maidan and the Akshardham stretch, while slow-moving traffic was reported on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near Geeta Colony Road amid increased movement ahead of the festival.

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The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of Raksha Bandhan celebrations on August 27 and 28, warning of increased pedestrian and vehicular movement around Anand Vihar ISBT, Road No. 56, NH-9 and Vikas Marg.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.

The increased road traffic was accompanied by a rush in the Delhi Metro, with several stations and trains witnessing a heavy influx of passengers as people travelled ahead of the festival.

Traffic personnel and other enforcement teams remained deployed at several congestion-prone points to manage the flow of vehicles and ease snarls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Raksha Bandhan Delhi traffic Delhi

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 1:37 PM IST