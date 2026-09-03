Rare-earth magnet issue showed how a country can hold us to ransom: Kapoor

The shortage of heavy rare-earth magnets has shown how “a country” can hold India to “ransom” over a small component, said Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister, on Thursday.

India needs to move quickly to build manufacturing capacity in critical components where supplies are concentrated elsewhere, he said in his speech at the 66th Annual Convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

The issue arose in April last year, when China imposed export restrictions on seven heavy rare-earth elements and related magnets. This move disrupted the production of Indian automakers, which sought government intervention.

The automakers have been managing by drawing on inventories and changing magnet technologies (shifting to light rare-earth magnets, which are easily available in other countries) in their vehicles.

Kapoor asked the automobile industry to work with the government to identify such vulnerabilities before they turned into a supply-chain problem.

He said the objective should be ensuring that India did not face serious disruption because a critical component was dependent on a single source.

“Some exports will also happen but then at least we should be able to cater to our own requirement; otherwise, that is becoming a bottleneck the world over and we have seen that one small component like we saw with the rare-earth magnets — just a small component — a country can hold us to ransom,” he said.

“At least those critical things, where the alternatives are probably concentrated in one country or somewhere … you can tell us what could be an issue or a problem in the future. So we have to move fast and get all that critical manufacturing also into India,” he added.

India has, meanwhile, stepped up efforts to reduce its dependence on China for rare-earth magnets through a ₹7,280-crore manufacturing scheme and plans to create 6,000 tonnes per annum of domestic capacity.

Kapoor said such localisation should be selective rather than making an attempt to produce everything in the country.

“I don’t say that India can become self-sufficient in every material that goes into manufacturing. But for at least those critical items for which we think that there could be a problem, let us work together so that the danger of getting into trouble goes.”

Kapoor separately highlighted semiconductors as another area where domestic capacity needed to grow substantially.

Semiconductors are electronic chips that control several functions in modern vehicles, including their electronic systems and powertrains. He said their availability had become “a bottleneck” for the industry and the first semiconductor foundry coming up in India would meet only a small part of domestic demand.

The government has now brought in Semicon 2.0 programme, under which, Kapoor said, ₹1.25 trillion was being invested to build a complete and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.

While the second phase will address some gaps in the first programme, he said India would still need much more semiconductor manufacturing capacity to meet its own requirements.

He also called for a faster shift towards electric vehicles, saying the West Asia crisis had made the issue of energy security more urgent. India’s domestic petroleum resources are not enough to meet its current requirements, Kapoor said, while demand for petroleum products is expected to continue rising.

Kapoor said heavy vehicles, particularly trucks, were his main concern in the electric transition. Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, there is provision for 5,000 electric trucks, but he said only around 150 had been covered so far. He also said 5,000 was itself a very small number.

He also told the industry to prepare for tighter measures to accelerate electrification, particularly for passenger vehicles.

“On four-wheelers, more restrictions will come. We need to push electric in a big way.”