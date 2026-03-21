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Home / World News / Raymond Group chairman injured, 2 Indians missing in Maldives boat accident

Raymond Group chairman injured, 2 Indians missing in Maldives boat accident

There were seven people on board at the time of the incident near Vaavu atoll early Friday morning

Gautam Singhania

Singhania, 60, who was among the tourists, has been rescued (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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Raymond Group Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania has sustained injuries, while two Indian nationals are reported missing after a speedboat capsized near Felidhoo island in the Maldives, according to local media reports.

There were seven people on board at the time of the incident near Vaavu atoll early Friday morning. Two women a British national and a Russian national - and five Indian men were on board, the Edition.mv reported.

Police said five people fell into the sea when the vessel overturned, including the Russian woman and four Indian men.

Singhania, 60, who was among the tourists, has been rescued.

 

Citing police, news portal Adhadhu reported that he sustained minor injuries in the accident. He was discharged from the hospital after treatment, it added.

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"The two missing persons are Indian nationals," police said, adding that search operations are on.

"The speedboat belongs to his yacht, TT Ashena. The Maldivian Coast Guard is still looking for two people who went missing in the accident," Adhadhu reported.

Citing sources, it said that the vessel involved in the accident was a Cigarette racing boat designed to be driven at high speeds.

Maldives National Defence Force's Male Area Command Coast Guard Second Squadron is searching for the missing individuals. The incident occurred about two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo, MNDF said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Raymond Gautam Singhania Maldives Boat

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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