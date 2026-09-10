Red Fort blast: NIA names Umer Un Nabi as mastermind of terror conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast, spent years working to revive the dormant Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) network and build a terror module to carry out attacks in India.

The 7,500-page chargesheet alleges that Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, was the operational in-charge of AGuH Interim, which the investigation described as a revived manifestation of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent. The agency has alleged that he radicalised recruits, glorified acts of Shahadat or martyrdom, organised clandestine meetings, facilitated terror training and handled the logistics required by the module, according to a report by ANI.

The chargesheet also refers to Nabi’s alleged plan to travel to Afghanistan for Hijrat, amid his growing association with the extremist ideology allegedly propagated by the group.

Encrypted communications and extremist literature examined

According to the chargesheet, the accused persons remained in contact through encrypted messaging applications, including Signal. The NIA has alleged that members of the module were involved in arranging finances, procuring illegal weapons and securing locations to carry out their activities. Meetings were allegedly held in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, where members were trained and preparations were made for carrying out terrorist activities.

The agency has said that Nabi and other members of the module possessed and circulated extremist literature advocating armed struggle and violence. Among the material examined during the investigation were documents titled “Definition of Jihad”, “The Requirements of Jihad”, “The 21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad”, “39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad” and “44 Ways to Support Jihad”.

According to the agency, the literature sought to justify violent extremism and portrayed armed struggle as a religious obligation. The material also allegedly contained instructions on operational secrecy, concealment, the use of false identities and different forms of terrorist attacks.

The NIA chargesheet in the 2025 Red Fort blast case says the accused were allegedly following the Lone Mujahid Pocket Book/How to Become an Assassin, an Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)-linked manual containing operational guidance on explosives, weapons, covert operations and improvised explosive devices. The chargesheet also refers to material concerning remote-controlled explosive devices and other forms of improvised explosive mechanisms.

Forensic findings from the blast investigation

The NIA has also referred to the recovery of chemicals and laboratory equipment during the investigation. Forensic examination of post-blast material detected traces of TATP and ammonium nitrate, according to the chargesheet. The agency has alleged that the recoveries made during the probe pointed to preparations for manufacturing and storing explosive substances.

According to the NIA, the vehicle that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, had been converted into a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device, or VBIED. The agency has alleged that Nabi and a co-accused had procured a second-hand car as part of the conspiracy. Nabi was inside the vehicle when it exploded, the chargesheet states. DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site allegedly confirmed his identity.

The blast that occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killed eleven people, while 29 others were injured. The blast also caused extensive damage to surrounding property and vehicles. The NIA has alleged that the attack was the culmination of a larger conspiracy involving the revival of the AGuH module, radicalisation of recruits and preparations for carrying out acts of terror.