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Home / India News / Renault India announces partnership with IIT Kanpur for vehicle R&D

Renault India announces partnership with IIT Kanpur for vehicle R&D

The automaker will use IIT Kanpur's National Wind Tunnel Facility for aerodynamic and wind-noise testing to support the development of future passenger vehicles

Renault

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for the collaboration establishes a comprehensive framework governing commercial engagement, intellectual property management, and confidentiality (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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Renault India announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to strengthen vehicle research and development capabilities in India.

As part of the collaboration, Renault India will utilise IIT Kanpur's National Wind Tunnel Facility (NWTF) to conduct advanced aerodynamic and wind-noise testing for its passenger vehicles, the company said in a statement.

"This partnership marks an important step in strengthening Renault's engineering capabilities in India," Renault Group India Chief of Engineering Vikraman V said.

He further said, "By collaborating with IIT Kanpur and leveraging the NWTF, we are bringing together world-class research infrastructure and Renault's global engineering expertise to develop futuREady vehicles."  Commenting on the partnership, Alakesh Chandra Mandal, Department of Aerospace Engineering & Co-Ordinator, NWTF said,"This collaboration highlights the versatility of the NWTF and represents an important opportunity to extend our expertise beyond aerospace applications to support innovation in the automotive sector."  The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for the collaboration establishes a comprehensive framework governing commercial engagement, intellectual property management, and confidentiality, ensuring a transparent and mutually beneficial partnership between Renault India and IIT Kanpur, the statement said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Renault Renault India IIT Kanpur Research and development

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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