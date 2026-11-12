Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 07:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ReNew commits ₹29,500 crore for two Andhra Pradesh clean-energy projects

ReNew commits ₹29,500 crore for two Andhra Pradesh clean-energy projects

The company has proposed a 2 GW pumped storage project worth ₹12,500 crore and a ₹17,000 crore green ammonia and e-fuel project in the state

ReNew Chairman and chief executive officer Sumant Sinha and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh

ReNew entered Andhra Pradesh in 2015 with a 24 MW wind farm at Kalyandurg | Image: X@naralokesh

Shine Jacob Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ReNew has given an in-principle commitment to invest ₹29,500 crore in two new projects in Andhra Pradesh.
 
The proposed investments include a 2 gigawatt (GW) pumped storage project worth ₹12,500 crore and a green ammonia and e-fuel project involving an investment of ₹17,000 crore.
 
Pumped storage projects store electricity by pumping water to an upper reservoir and releasing it through turbines when demand is high.
 
The commitment was made at a meeting between Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh and ReNew Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sumant Sinha at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
 
Lokesh also congratulated ReNew on its ₹11,000 crore polysilicon and metallurgical-grade silicon project and invited the company to partner with the solar cell prototyping centre being established by IIT Tirupati and the University of New South Wales (UNSW).
 

Also Read

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Want to make Vizag AI data centre hub, says Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidupremium

Preparations underway in Visakhapatnam ahead of the 31st CII Partnership Summit

Andhra Pradesh targets ₹10 trillion investment commitments at CII summit

infrastructure, municipal bonds

Andhra Pradesh sees 74% conversion of ₹22.6 trillion investment proposals

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Cyclone Murasu: Andhra Pradesh CM pegs preliminary damage at ₹1,919 crore

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Cyclone Murasu: 7 TN fishermen dead after boat capsizes off Andhra coast

A decade-long partnership

ReNew entered Andhra Pradesh in 2015 with a 24 MW wind farm at Kalyandurg.
 
It currently operates 717 MW of wind and 60 MW of solar capacity across 10 sites in the state.
 
Its other projects in Andhra Pradesh include a ₹22,000 crore hybrid project at Guntakal, comprising 1.8 GW of solar capacity, 1 GW of wind capacity and 2 GWh of battery storage.
 
The company has also lined up a 1,000 MW green data centre at Makavaripalem in Anakapalli district, involving an investment of ₹85,200 crore and expected to create 1,880 jobs.
 
The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) approved the project on August 12 this year, while 433.3 acres have already been allotted to ReNew AP Green Data Center Pvt Ltd.
 
ReNew also has a ₹4,200 crore, 6.5 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant at Rambilli under development. The foundation stone for the project was laid in August 2026.
 
“Trade, Technology and Trust is the theme of this summit, and ReNew's journey in Andhra Pradesh shows all three. From a 24 MW wind farm in 2015 to pumped storage, green ammonia, solar manufacturing and a green data centre, ReNew has grown with us because it trusts our state,” Lokesh said.
 
“Andhra Pradesh is building India's clean-energy future across the value chain, and we will back every project with speed and support,” he added. 

More From This Section

Sonia Gandhi memoir

Sonia Gandhi's political memoir creating frenzy, say bookshop owners

union cabinet

Cabinet nod to development of Yuge Yugeen museum at cost of ₹3,230 cr

NCS director G Suresh, SOA vice-chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and other dignitaries present at the national workshop in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

NCS study flags higher seismic risk in Bhubaneswar's eastern growth belt

crpf terror attack

Three CRPF personnel injured in terrorist attack at Kulgam checkpost

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Former VP Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Nara Lokesh ReNew Power

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 7:54 AM IST