Result of divisive ideology: Rahul slams govt after fresh arson in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Centre over the incidents of torching of several houses in two tribal villages in Manipur, saying it is the result of the Modi government's "divisive ideology".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Manipur has been burning for years, and again, 20 homes have been reduced to ashes in the fire of hatred and violence.

"Even with two governments and President's rule, the conflict is only deepening. Thousands have lost their lives, countless families have been shattered-the unbearable agony Manipur is enduring is hard even to imagine," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This is the result of the Modi government's divisive ideology, which divides people in the name of religion, caste, language, region, and identity. Today, not just Manipur but the entire country has given up hope of even two words of empathy from the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), let alone any action," the former Congress chief said.

Manipur deserves better-and for that, uniting India is the only way forward, Gandhi asserted.

His remarks came after armed militants torched several houses in at least two tribal villages in Manipur's Kamjong district near the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, officials said.

Around 10 thatched houses were set ablaze at Phaimol village, a Kuki-Zo settlement. The village is located about 45 km northeast of Chassad police station near the international border, they said. Officials said villagers were not present at the time of the incident as they had been taking temporary shelter in a nearby village for over a week.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community in the state, strongly condemned the arson and claimed the attacks were carried out by outfits operating from across the border in Myanmar.

In a separate incident, suspected to be a retaliatory attack, militants also torched around eight houses in Kongkan Thana and adjoining areas inhabited by the Tangkhul Naga community in the same district near the international border.

Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing said at least 12 houses belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community in Kongkan Thana were set on fire.