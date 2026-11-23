The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking corrections to municipal electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh over discrepancies in house numbers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it was not inclined to entertain the plea.

"The right to seek correction of an electoral-roll entry is personal to the individual voter and cannot ordinarily be pursued collectively through a PIL. The municipal electoral rolls are governed by their own rules, and individual voters can approach the competent election authorities for corrections," Justice Bagchi orally observed.

The petitioner had argued that house numbers had changed, representations remained unaddressed and municipal electoral rolls should be aligned with those used for parliamentary and Assembly elections.