Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive buy in IPL auction history at Rs 27 cr

Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive buy in IPL auction history at Rs 27 cr

However, this year's IPL mega auction, held every three years, saw another player crossing this threshold on day one of the auction hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Rishabh Pant

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spent Rs 27 crore for wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, breaking the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) auction record since its inception in 2008.
 
Pant earlier played for Delhi Capitals.
 
Till last year, no player had crossed the Rs 25 crore mark. However, this year’s IPL mega auction, held every three years, saw another player crossing this threshold on day one of the auction hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
 
Last year, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for Rs 24.75 crore, with the team going on to win the IPL 2024 cup.
 
 
A total of 84 players were up for auction on day one. There are 366 Indian players, 208 overseas players, and three players from associate nations (USA and Scotland) in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The highest base price in the auction is Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket, as per IPL’s official website. The auction began with the cumulative amount of all IPL teams’ funds totalling Rs 641.5 crore.
 
Punjab Kings (PBKS), formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, spent Rs 26.75 crore for right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC). This was followed by PBKS buying Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore each. At the fifth position, private equity firm CVC Capital-owned Gujarat Titans (GT) spent Rs 15.75 crore for English cricketer Jos Buttler.
 
At the end of the auction for the two sets of marquee players, the combined amount spent by IPL teams—LSG, PBKS, GT, DC, United Spirits-owned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sun TV Network’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)—stood at Rs 180.50 crore.

PBKS started day one’s auction with the highest fund amount of Rs 110.5 crore, which dropped to Rs 47.25 crore after the auction of two sets of players. RCB had the second-highest amount in their purse at Rs 83 crore, which reduced to Rs 74.25 crore. After the auction of two sets of players, RCB had the highest remaining fund. Blenheim Chalcot-owned Rajasthan Royals (RR) started day one’s auction with the lowest amount in their purse at Rs 41 crore.
 
Defending champions KKR and RR were the only two teams to have opted for full retention, securing six players each.
 

