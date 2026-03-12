Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / RN Ravi sworn in as 22nd governor of Bengal after predecessor's resignation

RN Ravi sworn in as 22nd governor of Bengal after predecessor's resignation

He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

RN Ravi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi takes salute during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, in Chennai, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former IPS officer RN Ravi took oath as the 22nd governor of West Bengal at a ceremony in Lok Bhavan on Thursday morning.

He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

No leader from the opposition BJP camp, however, was present at the programme.

Several senior bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and senior police officers, also attended the event.

Ravi was appointed the governor of West Bengal following the resignation of his predecessor C V Ananda Bose on March 5.

 

Ravi had earlier served as the governor of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Governor appointment Governor appointments

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

