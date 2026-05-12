Road map set for Indian P&I club, says DFS secretary M Nagaraju

The Pool was approved by the Union Cabinet last month after reinsurance premiums for vessels transiting to West Asia skyrocketed in the wake of the US-Iran war. “For claims up to $100 million, the Pool will service the claim using its own capacity, and beyond that, sovereign guarantee will be invoked as a last-resort backstop to pay claims,” he said. The Cabinet statement last month said that insurers who are part of the Pool have a combined underwriting capacity of ₹950 crore.
According to Nagaraju, vessels bound for West Asia can now benefit from the Pool. Shipping lines have previously cited rising reinsurance costs as a major barrier.
The DFS secretary gave policy documents to the first three companies. The documents included a marine hull & machinery war policy document to Hoger Offshore and Marine Private Limited, issued by the New India Assurance Co Ltd under the BMI Pool, providing financial protection against war perils while navigating through high-risk war zones.
Also, a marine cargo war policy was presented to Vedanta Sterlite Copper Ltd, covering its import of cable wires. Policy was also issued to Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. The Pool covers all vessels flagged in or controlled by India, and those which are bound for and starting from India carrying Indian cargo. P&I insurance covers third-party liabilities like oil pollution liability, wreck removal, cargo damage, crew injury and repatriation, and collision liabilities. “We don’t have a P&I Club in India – which is very important — despite our aspiration to become a leading economic power,” he said.
Experts said increased transit costs directly affect tanker, container, and bulk shipping economics. Selective underwriting, rerouting decisions, and schedule adjustments continue across operators and energy import-dependent economies remain exposed to freight and logistics cost escalation. “Restrictions or withdrawal of insurance cover in high-risk areas or sanctioned environments can disrupt shipping operations and critical trade flows. Owing to sanctions, foreign reinsurers can withdraw support for any policy that covers cargo or vessel carrying cargo from a sanctioned country,” a finance ministry statement said.
A governing body has been constituted to oversee the functioning of the Pool, including approvals regarding the invocation of sovereign guarantee, the ministry said.
GIC Re is the Pool administrator, which will submit returns, details of reinsurance arrangement, and statements on performance of the Pool.
Policies will be issued by domestic insurers that are Pool members, using the combined underwriting capacity of the Pool. The risks would then be reinsured by all Pool members, in proportion to their capacity commitment in the Pool.