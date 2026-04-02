Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RS to be adjourned today, to meet soon for 'important bill': Rijiju

RS to be adjourned today, to meet soon for 'important bill': Rijiju

Rijiju said that the Upper House would take up the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill for passing on Thursday

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid indications that the government may bring a bill to increase seats in the Lok Sabha to implement reservation for women in the legislature, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the House will be adjourned and would meet again soon for a "very important" bill.

In the Upper House, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked about the government's plan.

Rijiju, in a response, said that the Upper House would take up the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill for passing on Thursday, which was scheduled to be the last day of the Budget session of Parliament.

 

He added, "We have certain important issues, we haveshared this with the Opposition also. We are going to have a very important bill in next 2-3 weeks".

"Today, government will propose for the House to be adjourned, and we will meet very soon; purpose is known to the members," he said.

Also Read

Amaravati, nestled along the southern banks of the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh, is in a festive mood. Across the 20-kilometre stretch from Vijayawada to the state's futuristic capital, everything — from the lush green trees and harvest-ready fiel

Parliament passes bill to recognise Amaravati as Andhra's permanent capital

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

SAIL chief Amarendu Prakash resigns; Krishna Kumar Singh gets interim role

Jairam Ramesh

Congress seeks clarity on RS adjournment; Nadda says govt will revert

Apple founder Steve Jobs at the MacWorld Expo in 1998 (File Photo: Reuters)

Apple celebrates 50th anniversary: From garage dream to global powerhouse

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Cash, liquor, narcotics worth over ₹274 cr seized in Bengal ahead of polls

The government has been holding back channel talks with the Opposition to bring at least two bills to implement the women's reservation law and delink delimitation from the Census to increase seats inthe Lok Sabha from the present 546 to 861.

Ramesh, however, said that the Opposition has demanded that the all-party meeting that the government intends to call should be held once the assembly elections are over on April 29.

Rijiju, however, replied that the government is bound to fulfil its promise given to the women of the country.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Khare, meanwhile, said that the Congress is in support of reservation for women in the legislature, but the proposed bills are important and have long-term implications.

He also alleged that the government is trying to gain political mileage by bringing the Bills as states are going to the polls. Rijiju, however, denied the charge and said the issue should not be politicised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Goa govt, Cochin Port Authority join DoT's 'SAMPANN' to streamline pensions

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

HC gives Kejriwal, others last chance to reply to ED in excise policy case

gavel

Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra govt's response on Muslim quota plea

Zubeen Garg

Singapore police findings won't affect Zubeen death case in Assam: Official

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids I-PAC executives, others in West Bengal coal 'scam' case

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Rajya Sabha BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance