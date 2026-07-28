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Home / India News / Running out of LPG? IndianOil will now deliver within 4 hours; check cities

Running out of LPG? IndianOil will now deliver within 4 hours; check cities

IndianOil has introduced Indane XTRALITE NOW, a lightweight 10 kg composite LPG cylinder with home delivery within four hours of booking. The service has started in four cities

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Customers in four cities can now get select Indane LPG cylinders delivered within four hours of booking under IndianOil's new express delivery initiative. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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Running out of cooking gas could soon become less of a hassle. Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) has introduced a new service that promises delivery of select LPG cylinders within four hours of booking, starting in four cities.
 
The state-run oil marketing company on Sunday launched Indane XTRALITE NOW, a lightweight 10 kg composite LPG cylinder that will be delivered within four hours of booking, it said in a post on X. It has also extended the four-hour delivery promise to its popular 5 kg Indane Chhotu cylinder, giving customers a faster way to get smaller LPG refills.
 
According to IndianOil, the service has been launched initially in Pune, Gurugram, Indore and Coimbatore and will be expanded to more cities in phases. The company said the initiative is aimed at improving customer convenience through faster deliveries, digital booking and greater transparency.
 

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The new offering includes features such as delivery within four hours of booking, the option to choose a preferred delivery slot and a seamless digital booking process. IndianOil said these features are designed to simplify LPG access while offering customers greater flexibility and visibility over deliveries.
 
The 10 kg Indane XTRALITE NOW cylinder is made from composite material instead of conventional steel, making it significantly lighter and easier to carry. The cylinder is also rust-free and has a translucent body that allows users to check the LPG level without guessing how much gas is left.
 
Alongside the new cylinder, IndianOil has extended the four-hour delivery promise to its 5 kg Indane Chhotu cylinder, which is widely used by small households, students, street vendors and commercial users looking for a portable LPG option.
 
The company described the offering as part of its continued focus on innovation and customer-centric energy solutions.
 
The launch also comes at a time when oil marketing companies are exploring faster fulfilment models for essential household services, mirroring the growing consumer preference for on-demand deliveries. Earlier this month, quick commerce platform Instamart said it has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch an on-demand liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service. The service will initially go live in Bengaluru, where consumers can order HP Navya, which is HPCL's newly launched 10 kg composite LPG cylinder.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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