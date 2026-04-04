Sabarimala issue: 'Even God is not safe' in Kerala, alleges FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday raised the Sabarimala gold loss issue during an NDA poll campaign event at Perumbavoor and said even 'God is not safe' in Kerala.

While addressing party workers during a roadshow, she said the southern state may be known as 'God's Own Country'. "But God is not safe in Kerala. Even Lord Ayyappa's gold was taken away. So, my humble request is that...we don't want UDF and LDF anymore in the state," Sitharaman said.

Launching a scathing attack on the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF, she accused the traditional fronts of mismanaging Kerala's economy through alternate stints in power.

"The UDF and the LDF cannot go on like this. Because Kerala's economy is in a very bad state," the finance minister said.

She claimed that the state's financial condition had worsened significantly, alleging that industries were in decline and entrepreneurs were finding it difficult to sustain operations in Kerala.

Citing prominent businessman and Twenty20 chairman Sabu M Jacob as an example, Sitharaman said several industry groups were being forced to move out of the state due to an unfavourable business climate.

She also alleged that employment opportunities were shrinking and claimed that only those affiliated with the CPI(M) were getting everything done in favour of them in the state.

"Unless you are a member of the CPI(M), you will not get anything done here," the Union minister further charged.