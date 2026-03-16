Sailors recount tense hours at sea amid Iranian missile attacks in Gulf

For two sleepless nights, Amit Swain and his fellow sailors remained on high alert in the middle of the sea, uncertain if their vessel could become the target of a missile strike. Gripped by fear after receiving alerts about a possible conflict between the United States and Iran while sailing through one of the world’s most sensitive maritime routes, they could think of little else but how to safely disembark from the ship and return home.

Swain, a chief officer of a Dubai-based container vessel and a resident of Cuttack, had been navigating waters near the Strait of Hormuz when the warning came. Along with 25 crew members, including 20 Indians, his vessel had departed from Jawaharlal Nehru Port carrying export cargo on February 24 and was heading towards Dammam Port in Saudi Arabia when maritime communication channels began circulating alerts about possible missile and drone attacks in nearby waters.

“On the intervening night of February 27 and 28, we received information about a possible war between the US and Iran. As a precautionary measure, the ship altered its operational plan. We first reached Jebel Ali Port, the largest port in the Middle East, where some containers were offloaded. The plan for Dammam port was cancelled and we immediately moved towards Port of Salalah to avoid being caught in any potential strike zone,” Swain said while recounting the tense situation.

During the voyage, the vessel also carried out bunkering (refuelling) at Fujairah Port located on the eastern coast of the UAE. After unloading the remaining containers at Salalah, about 12 Indian sailors decided to disembark and return home amid fears of further escalation in the region.

“After we were alerted about the war, none of us could sleep for the next two nights while sailing through those waters. In my career of more than two decades at sea, I had never experienced such a tense situation. The panic and fear during those hours is something I can never forget. After we disembarked at Salalah on March 1, a special flight arranged by the shipping company took us to Hyderabad from where I reached home the next day,” Swain said.

The anxiety among seafarers intensified after a vessel belonging to the same shipping company, a sister ship linked to the cargo ship Safeen Prize, was reportedly struck by a missile on March 4. While the attack caused damage to the ship, all crew members were rescued safely.

“We were constantly receiving alerts about missile launches in nearby waters and the atmosphere on board had become extremely tense. After reaching a safe port, I decided to disembark immediately because the risk to civilian vessels had increased sharply. My wife was sick and the only thought at that moment was to get off the ship and return home safely,” said Ashirvad, a sailor of another Dubai-based company and native of Bhubaneswar.

A crew member of another vessel from Hyderabad said their vessel was drifting in the high seas when the Safeen Prestige was attacked. “Several other container and cargo vessels along with ours escaped narrowly. The crew of Safeen Prestige saved their lives as they had already abandoned the vessel following alerts. They were later rescued by the Omani Navy. A few hours after the attack, our vessel moved towards Salalah and we disembarked there before being flown back home,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Swain said more than 800 vessels are currently either anchored or drifting in waters close to the conflict zone as shipping companies weigh safety concerns and operational requirements. Over the past 16 days, more than 20 cargo ships have reportedly come under attack, with several vessels damaged, he added.

Maritime experts said defensive strategies used in earlier conflicts are no longer effective due to the advancement of missile technology. Captain Prashant Kumar Padhi, who worked for a Dubai-based company, explained that ships earlier used flaring techniques to evade heat-seeking missiles.

“In earlier war situations, vessels would deploy flares away from the ship so that heat-seeking missiles would strike the flare instead of the vessel. But with modern precision-guided missiles and advanced targeting systems, such techniques are far less effective,” Padhi said.

Instead, ships now rely on evasive navigation and real-time intelligence. Crews are advised not to expose the broader side of a vessel towards the perceived threat direction and to keep drifting or changing positions rather than remaining anchored in one place.

“They are constantly alerted about possible missile launches through satellite imagery, sophisticated radar systems and other long-range tracking technologies. Continuous movement and vigilance are now the main ways to reduce the risk and minimise potential casualties,” Padhi added.