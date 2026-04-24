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Home / India News / Samrat Choudhary-led NDA govt wins vote of confidence in Bihar Assembly

Samrat Choudhary-led NDA govt wins vote of confidence in Bihar Assembly

The motion was passed by a voice vote in the 243-strong House, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a brute majority with 202 seats

Samrat Choudhary

Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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The Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday.

Choudhary moved the motion, proposing that "the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state", during a one-day special session.

The motion was passed by a voice vote in the 243-strong House, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a brute majority with 202 seats.

Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state earlier this month following the resignation of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who gave up the top post upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.

 

Only two JD(U) leaders, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were inducted into the new cabinet and designated as deputy chief ministers.

Besides the JD(U), the BJP-led coalition in the state includes LJP(RV) of Union minister Chirag Paswan, HAM headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM.

The five-party coalition won 202 seats in the elections held in November last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Samrat Choudhary Bihar government Bihar Assembly NDA govt Bihar

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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