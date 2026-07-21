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Home / India News / Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold countrywide protests against trade pacts

Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold countrywide protests against trade pacts

In an open letter to the president, the farmers' body has urged her to instruct PM Modi not to sign the India-US Free Trade Agreement, repeal all signed FTAs and ensure discussion in Parliament

Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

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The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced nationwide protests on Wednesday against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other trade pacts, and written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to intervene to stop the Centre from signing the agreements.

In an open letter to the president, the farmers' body has urged her to "instruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the India-US Free Trade Agreement, repeal all signed FTAs and ensure discussion in Parliament" on their impact on the country's economy, self-reliance and sovereignty.

"The FTAs, negotiated in secrecy and under corporate pressure, are a profound betrayal of India's national interest.... A blueprint for economic colonisation," the SKM has said in the letter, claiming that the agreements would devastate crores of small and marginal farmers and adversely affect the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

 

The organisation has claimed that the proposed trade deals would allow subsidised agricultural and industrial products from countries, such as the United States and European Union (EU) members, into the Indian market, hurting domestic producers.

It has also demanded that all documents relating to the FTA negotiations be placed in the public domain and debated in Parliament, saying agreements with long-term implications for the country's economy should not be finalised without legislative scrutiny.

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The SKM has further alleged that the agreements could lead to increased imports of subsidised dairy products, processed food, edible oils and other agricultural commodities, resulting in a fall in domestic prices and affecting farmers' incomes.

Announcing its nationwide programme, the SKM on Tuesday said farmers will observe July 22 as "Farmers' Pledge Day against FTAs", hold public meetings in villages and take a pledge to continue nationwide protests until the agreements are repealed, on the lines of their 2020-21 agitation.

The umbrella body of farm unions also condemned the police lathicharge and use of tear-gas shells against students protesting in Delhi on Monday and announced that farmers would burn effigies of Modi on July 22 in protest.

It extended support to the students' demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of those students who have committed suicide over examination-related issues.

The SKM said state coordination committees and its constituent organisations have planned demonstrations outside the offices of the NDA MPs, burning effigies of Modi and US President Donald Trump, and opening toll plazas from noon to 3 pm as part of the nationwide campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : trade Protest India US Trade Deal

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

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