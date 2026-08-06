Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertFCRA Amendment BillTarun Tejpal CaseDefence Shares in Demand
Home / India News / SC allows Asaram to engage care taker of his choice, denies interim bail

SC allows Asaram to engage care taker of his choice, denies interim bail

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale kept the plea filed by Asaram, seeking interim bail on health grounds, pending while granting him liberty to mention his case if his health deteriorates

gavel law cases

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Asaram has suppressed from the court that his counsel moved an application for parole. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied interim bail as of now to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life sentence in a 2013 case of sexually assaulting a minor, but allowed him to engage a trained caretaker of his choice for round-the-clock assistance.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale kept the plea filed by Asaram, seeking interim bail on health grounds, pending while granting him liberty to mention his case if his health deteriorates.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Asaram has suppressed from the court that his counsel moved an application for parole.

 

The counsel for Asaram said the parole was filed much earlier and that it was not granted on health grounds.

The Rajasthan High Court had earlier granted 20-day parole to Asaram, saying the state government failed to justify its decision to reject his parole application.

Also Read

insurance

General insurance shares up after Supreme Court's Motor TP directions

CJP Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, Protest

SC urges authorities to engage with protesting youth, avoid violence

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J

RBI to issue cyber fraud SOP after refining draft over next four weeks

SC, Supreme Court

News outlets can use audio-video clips of proceedings for reporting: SC

SC, Supreme Court

SC gives states 6 weeks to file replies on consumers' 'right to know' plea

The HC had granted relief to the 85-year-old Asaram, lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, taking note of the duration of his incarceration and his conduct during earlier periods of interim release.

The top court was earlier informed that experts from AIIMS have suggested that Asaram does not require hospitalisation but needs round-the-clock medical assistance.

On July 21, the apex court had asked AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess Asaram's condition.

The Rajasthan High Court on May 27 upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to Asaram in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.

On June 30, the apex court sought response from the Rajasthan government on Asaram's plea challenging the high court order.

The high court had upheld Asaram's conviction in the case, but acquitted him of charges related to gangrape and penetrative sexual assault on a child under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, the high court upheld his conviction under IPC Section 376(2)(F) pertaining to rape of the minor, thereby retaining the sentence of life imprisonment awarded by the trial court.

The high court had also upheld convictions under several other provisions, including Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 370(4) (trafficking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC, along with Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Earlier, Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram and was sentenced to life imprisonment under multiple provisions of the IPC, the POCSO Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Statistical Institute

Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026: Why is legislation facing pushback

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

TN introduces carbon trading for farmers, launches ₹600 cr soil mission

Delhi Rains, Rain, waterlogging

Gurugram police advise work from home as heavy rain floods key roads

Jharkhand Protest, Protest

Jharkhand exam stir: Protest intensifies as opposition seeks CBI probe

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal seeks explanation as Meta restricts social media account in India

Topics : Supreme Court asaram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:13 PM IST