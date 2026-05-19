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SC allows euthanasia of rabid, ill, and demonstrably dangerous stray dogs

The Supreme Court said civic authorities may euthanise dangerous stray dogs after veterinary assessment in areas facing serious public safety threats

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that rabid, ill, and demonstrably dangerous stray dogs could be euthanised by officials to contain the threat they pose to human life.
 
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria said that civic authorities may go ahead with the euthanasia of such dogs in areas where their population had reached alarming proportions and where frequent dog bites or aggressive attacks posed a continuing threat to public safety.
 
The euthanasia of these dogs, the bench said, should be carried out after a comprehensive assessment by veterinary experts and in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and other applicable statutory protocols.
 
 
Last year in July, the apex court had initiated suo motu hearings in the case over media reports on stray dog bites leading to diseases such as rabies in children. Later in August, the apex court passed a slew of directions, including ordering the rounding up and relocation of all stray dogs from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to designated dog shelters.
 
Terming the situation “extremely grim”, a two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, who were hearing the case then, had said that any individual or organisation that tried to obstruct the picking up of these stray dogs would be held in contempt of court.

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In its judgment on Tuesday, the three-judge bench dismissed all pleas seeking recall of the August 2025 order and said that the right to live with dignity encompasses a human being’s right to move freely without the threat of harm from dog-bite attacks.
 
“The court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers, and elderly people have fallen victim to dog-bite incidents,” it added.
 
Dog-bite cases across the country have seen a nearly 70 per cent jump between calendar years 2022 and 2024. In 2024, a total of 3.7 million dog bites, with 54 suspected cases of human deaths due to rabies, were reported, according to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

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Topics : Stray dogs Supreme Court Rabies

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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