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Home / India News / SC asks Delhi HC to hear plea against Centre's takeover of Gymkhana Club

SC asks Delhi HC to hear plea against Centre's takeover of Gymkhana Club

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was apprised by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the members of the club

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On September 3, the Centre, in a separate case, told the Delhi High Court that it would not take any coercive action till September 16 against the club in relation to its eviction from premises on Safdarjung Road (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi High Court to consider a plea of 11 members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, who had challenged the Centre's decision to take over the club's 27.3-acre premises and the subsequent eviction proceedings.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was apprised by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the members of the club, that the Delhi High Court refused to entertain their plea on the grounds that only the club can challenge the Centre's decision.

Singh said the high court asked the members to get a clarification from the apex court that they can also move the plea there.

 

The top court permitted them to move the high court subject to objections, which may be raised by the other side regarding the maintainability and other legal oppositions.

Singh, appearing for the 11 members, had earlier told the bench that a Central government-nominated committee is presently managing the club, and it cannot fight a legal battle with the government.

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On September 3, the Centre, in a separate case, told the Delhi High Court that it would not take any coercive action till September 16 against the club in relation to its eviction from premises on Safdarjung Road.

The high court was hearing pleas by club member Vijay Khurana and others seeking a stay on the June 29 show-cause notice for eviction issued to the club's management by an estate officer of the Land and Development Office (L&DO).

Vipin Aggarwal and 10 other club members, in their petition filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja, sought quashing of the resumption notification issued by the L&DO on May 22 and the show-cause notice issued by the estate officer on June 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Delhi High Court Delhi Gymkhana Club

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 11:44 AM IST