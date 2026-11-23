The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the Tamil Nadu government from taking any coercive action against SASTRA University in Thanjavur over 31.37 acres of government land allegedly encroached upon by the institution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made absolute its interim order staying any coercive measures against the university and listed its plea for final hearing.

The bench took note of the statement made by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that the state did not want to resolve the case amicably and wanted its land back.

The court asked the state government to file its response to the university's plea.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the university, said SASTRA was willing to offer an alternative piece of land, but the state government did not want to resolve the dispute.

On September 21, the top court had asked the Tamil Nadu government to explore whether suitable alternative land could be accepted in lieu of the 31.37 acres allegedly encroached upon by the university.

Observing that the land was being used for an educational institution serving a public purpose, the bench also questioned the state's insistence on eviction and demolition of the institution.

On January 15, the bench had stayed a Madras High Court direction ordering the eviction of Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) from government land in Thanjavur, saying the Tamil Nadu government should not make a dispute of a "prestige issue".

SASTRA is a prominent private deemed university in Thirumalaisamudram in Thanjavur.