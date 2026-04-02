Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC cancels bail of Satinder Singh Bhasin in Grand Venice Mall 'scam' case

SC cancels bail of Satinder Singh Bhasin in Grand Venice Mall 'scam' case

The top court directed that Bhasin may apply for regular bail afresh after a period of twelve months, subject to fully complying with the orders passed in the insolvency proceedings

Supreme Court, SC

The top court had, in November 2019, granted Bhasin, the director of Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited, bail in these cases subject to various conditions | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the bail granted to businessman Satinder Singh Bhasin in connection with a multi-crore rupee alleged Grand Venice Mall scam in Greater Noida.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh directed Bhasin to surrender before the jail authorities within a week.

"The petitioner has not complied with the conditions of bail imposed upon him vide order dated November 6, 2019. Resultantly, the bail granted to the petitioner is cancelled. The petitioner to surrender within one week from the date of this judgment," the bench said.

The top court directed that Bhasin may apply for regular bail afresh after a period of twelve months, subject to fully complying with the orders passed in the insolvency proceedings.

 

Insolvency proceedings were invoked against Bhasin's companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Also Read

Surya Kant

SC slams Bengal govt over gherao of judicial officials, calls it calculated

Anil Ambani

SC to hear Anil Ambani's plea against 'fraud' tag by banks next week

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses plea seeking details on Air India plane crash investigation

Vedanta

Vedanta tells SC its revised bid for bankrupt JAL tops Adani Group's offer

rupee, indian rupee

Bengal govt to clear DA arrears for 2016-19 in single instalment by Mar 31

"It is directed that the passport of the petitioner is not to be released by the Trial Court without the leave of this Court," the bench said.

The apex court also forfeited Rs 50 crore plus the accrued interest deposited by Bhasin as part of the bail condition.

"We direct that out of the aforesaid amount, Rs. 5 crores plus proportionate accrued interest be transmitted to the National Legal Services Authority for its utilisation in achieving its objectives.

"The remaining amount, along with proportionate accrued interest be transmitted to the IRP for the purposes of the IBC proceedings. The Registrar (Judicial) of this Court to ensure immediate compliance by the concerned Trial Court in disbursal of the above amounts," the bench said.

The top court had, in November 2019, granted Bhasin, the director of Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited, bail in these cases subject to various conditions.

Around 46 FIRs were registered against several people in connection with the alleged scam in which investors claimed that they were duped by the accused when handing over the plot of land.

The FIRs, registered in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, were filed by the allottees of units in the project against the petitioner, alleging non-delivery of their units, siphoning of their funds, and impropriety in allotment of land with the collusion of state officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajasthan SI admit card

RPSC SI Admit Card 2026 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Modi, Narendra Modi

Need to update public services to achieve 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi

Census 2027

Census 2027: Step-by-step guide to register for self-enumeration process

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Not mandatory to install pre-paid power meters: Govt in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul Gandhi flags deficiencies in health scheme for ex-servicemen

Topics : Supreme Court Greater Noida Scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance