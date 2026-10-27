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Home / India News / SC collegium recommends four judges for appointment as HC chief justices

SC collegium recommends four judges for appointment as HC chief justices

The collegium held its meeting on October 26 and recommended the name of Justice P Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court

Supreme Court, SC

The Collegium has also recommended Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

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The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has recommended to the Centre the appointment of four judges as chief justices of various high courts.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna, held its meeting on October 26 and recommended the name of Justice P Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak, currently serving at the Gujarat High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

The Collegium has also recommended Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

 

Justice Sudhir Singh of the Patna High Court has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court SC Collegium High Court chief justices of India

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 12:10 PM IST