The Supreme Court has refused to revive a Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Star India Private Limited and Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited in the television broadcasting industry.

A Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the CCI's challenge to a 2019 Bombay High Court judgment that had quashed the regulator's orders directing an investigation into allegations of discriminatory business practices by the two broadcasters.

The Bench took note of the fact that the CCI's special leave petition had remained pending for nearly six years without even being taken up for admission. It questioned why the commission had failed to secure an early hearing during this period.

The court observed that the challenge related to a 2019 order and that no effective steps appeared to have been taken to ensure its timely listing.

"It has been six years. You have not even got notice issued in the matter," Justice Pardiwala remarked.

The Bench also asked the CCI what efforts it had made during the intervening years to have the petition listed for admission.

Appearing for the commission, its counsel submitted that applications seeking an early hearing had been filed in 2020 and 2022. The matter had also been mentioned before the Supreme Court Registry in 2022, counsel said, adding that documents substantiating these steps could be placed before the court.

The counsel attributed the delay to issues concerning the listing and allocation of the matter before different Benches and urged the court to consider the attempts made to secure an early hearing.

The Bench, however, remained unconvinced, pointing out that the petition had not progressed even to the admission stage despite having been filed several years ago.

The dispute originated from a complaint filed by Noida Software Technology Park Limited (NSTPL), a television channel distributor, against Star India and Sony Pictures.

NSTPL alleged that the broadcasters had denied it fair and non-discriminatory access to their channels while extending preferential commercial terms to competing distribution platform operators.

The distributor had entered into interconnection agreements with content aggregators distributing Star and Sony channels. It alleged that the broadcasters offered preferential rates and discounts to other operators but imposed discriminatory commercial conditions on it.

On June 7, 2017, NSTPL approached the CCI, alleging violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

Following the complaint, the commission passed orders on July 27 and July 31, 2018, directing its Director General to investigate the alleged discriminatory refusal to deal by the broadcasters.

Star India and Sony Pictures challenged these directions before the Bombay High Court.

In its October 16, 2019, judgment, the High Court set aside the CCI's orders and the consequential proceedings initiated by the regulator.

The High Court held that the commission had not established a prima facie case of an agreement involving refusal to deal that could adversely affect competition. It also found that the CCI had failed to examine the relevant factors prescribed under Section 19(3) of the Competition Act before ordering an investigation.

The CCI subsequently approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision.