SC directs CBI to probe all six ED allegations against Indiabulls entities

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine all six allegations of financial irregularities levelled by the Enforcement Directorate against Indiabulls Housing Finance, now known as Sammaan Capital, and related entities.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also directed the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the CBI to place fresh status reports before it on the investigations.

Five of the six allegations had previously been examined by the EOW. The sixth concerns a transaction of around Rs 1,574 crore, for which the CBI has sought permission from the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Mumbai, to conduct a further probe.

The Supreme Court directed the Special Judge to decide the CBI’s application within two weeks.

The directions came against the backdrop of the court’s repeated criticism of investigating agencies for failing to make meaningful progress in the case. At an earlier hearing, the Bench had questioned what the CBI had done between January and July and expressed concern that the agencies had failed to keep the court informed about the investigation.

The court had then described the conduct of the CBI and EOW as “highly questionable” and warned that it could summon the heads of the two agencies over their failure to file status reports. The Bench refrained from doing so after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju assured it that the agencies would take necessary steps and submit their reports.

The case stems from a petition filed by Citizens Whistle Blower Forum seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations including diversion and round-tripping of funds, corporate irregularities and violations of company law involving Indiabulls, its promoters and associated entities.

The Supreme Court had last year also questioned the approach of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the CBI towards the allegations. The Bench had criticised what it perceived as reluctance on the part of Sebi to investigate despite asserting jurisdiction over attached properties.

The court had also questioned the CBI’s “cool attitude” towards allegations involving public money, noting that the agency had not registered a predicate offence FIR or taken sufficiently firm steps in the matter.

The Bench had separately sought an explanation over the Ministry of Corporate Affairs allegedly compounding nearly 100 violations within two days, questioning why the circumstances did not warrant closer scrutiny.

The petitioner had sought constitution of an SIT comprising officials from Sebi, CBI, ED and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). Raju had earlier informed the court that steps had been initiated before the magistrate and the EOW under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, while assuring that the CBI Director would coordinate with senior officials of the agencies involved.

Commenting on the development, Sammaan Capital said, “There are no allegations against Sammaan Capital. SC has asked CBI to probe into allegations against ex-promoter. ED has stated very clearly that Sammaan Capital is victim. There is an FIR which CBI will be probing against erstwhile promoter, and Sammaan Capital is not an accused but a victim.”

Sammaan Capital Limited has had no connection whatsoever with its erstwhile promoter, Sameer Gehlaut, the company said, and added that today it operates under an entirely new promoter — International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign-linked investor, which has invested $1 billion, one of the largest FDIs in the Indian NBFC sector, and now controls the company’s board.

“A clear distinction between Sammaan Capital and Mr. Gehlaut has, post IHC's investment and becoming the promoter, been firmly established and acknowledged by the Supreme Court,” it stated.