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Home / India News / SC directs HCs to pronounce judgement within 3 months of reserving order

SC directs HCs to pronounce judgement within 3 months of reserving order

SC said that orders in bail applications should be pronounced the same day, and if they are reserved, they must be pronounced and uploaded the next day

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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Observing that delay causes irreparable loss to litigants, the Supreme Court on Friday directed high courts across the country to pronounce judgements within three months from the date of reserving order.

Underlining that faster decisions are required in cases of personal liberty, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi said that orders in bail applications should be pronounced the same day, and if they are reserved, they must be pronounced and uploaded the next day.

Issuing a slew of directions, the top court said that order of bail or sentence suspension should be communicated to the jail authorities as soon as it is pronounced and the undertrial/convict should be released preferably the same day or at most the next day.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court High Court General news

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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