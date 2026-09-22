Can't run only for profit: SC seeks financial records from pvt universities

The Supreme Court has directed private universities across India to disclose five years of audited financial records, fee structures, fund utilisation, and details of surplus investments as it examines whether such institutions are operating in accordance with their educational purpose, LiveLaw reported.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and NV Anjaria said private universities cannot be allowed to function as profit-making institutions. The court, however, said institutions could maintain a reasonable financial cushion to ensure their smooth functioning and adequately compensate teaching and non-teaching staff.

The directions were issued in proceedings arising from a student's grievance against Noida-based Amity University . The Supreme Court subsequently expanded the scope of the matter, saying a wider examination of the establishment, regulation and benefits received by private universities was necessary in the larger public interest, LiveLaw reported.

SC seeks details on fees, surplus funds

The court has asked private universities to provide details of funds generated and utilised over the past five years, including payments made to people not directly involved in educational functions. Universities have also been asked to explain how surplus funds are handled and where such funds are invested.

Details of fees collected at the time of admission and during the course have also been sought, including collections under heads such as development funds or charges for special events.

The universities will additionally have to disclose the procedure followed for admissions to each course, as well as the roles of management and other officials in admissions, setting examination papers, conducting examinations, evaluating answer sheets and handling funds.

Faculty hiring, salaries also under scrutiny

The Supreme Court has also sought details of the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff, their salaries and other remuneration, and the manner in which payments are made.

Universities have been asked to provide information on service conditions and the allocation of classes to teaching staff. The court has sought details from January 2025 onwards on classes allotted to teachers, the classes actually taken and alternative arrangements made when teachers were unavailable.

The directions extend beyond finances. Universities must provide details of their grievance-redressal mechanisms, including their composition, the nature and number of complaints received over the past three years, their outcomes and the time taken to resolve them.

Government concessions and regulatory checks

The court has also demanded information on benefits received by private universities from the Centre and state governments, including land allotments, legal relaxations and other concessions.

For universities and colleges attached to hospitals, details of the hospitals and the relationship between the institutions have also been sought.

Recognising and affiliating bodies have been directed to provide details of inspections conducted over the past five years, including information on faculty and supporting staff. The order also seeks disclosures from professional regulatory bodies in sectors including medicine, dentistry, nursing, law, pharmacy and veterinary education.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on November 19.