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Home / India News / SC disposes of wife's plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention

SC disposes of wife's plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention

Earlier, the top court had asked the Centre if there was any possibility for the government to relook at the detention of Wangchuk, considering his health condition

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after the protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against the latter's detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale noted that the Centre revoked its order of Wangchuk's detention on March 14. The apex court said there was nothing left in the matter.

Earlier, the top court had asked the Centre if there was any possibility for the government to relook at the detention of Wangchuk, considering his health condition.

The Centre on March 14 said it had revoked with immediate effect the detention of Wangchuk under the NSA, nearly six months after he was arrested following violent protests in Leh that left four dead.

 

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after the protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh. More than 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured in the protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Supreme Court

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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