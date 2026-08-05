SC grants interim bail to businessman Anwar Dhebar in CSMCL corruption case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to businessman Anwar Dhebar in a case involving alleged corruption and an illegal commission racket linked to the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed Dhebar to remain outside Chhattisgarh as a bail condition and to appear in court during the trial.

The top court also directed the businessman to provide details of his address where he would be staying after grant of interim bail.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Dhebar, while senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh High Court on May 13 had rejected Dhebar's bail plea, saying the allegations indicated a "deep-rooted and systematic corruption network" within the state-run corporation.

The HC held that economic offences involving public funds must be treated with greater seriousness.

The high court had observed that economic offences involving deep-rooted conspiracies and large-scale loss of public money are grave crimes that affect the country's economy as a whole.

It had noted that material collected during the investigation prima facie suggested that manpower supply agencies were allegedly compelled to pay illegal commissions to secure clearance of their legitimate bills and dues.

The case was registered by the Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the prosecution, a structured mechanism allegedly operated within CSMCL in which manpower agencies were forced to pay commissions for bill clearances, with the proceeds allegedly routed through intermediaries.