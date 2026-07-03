SC halts Delhi govt-ordered CAG audit of power distribution companies

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Delhi government's CAG audit of power discoms ordered against the backdrop of a staggering ₹38,500 crore accumulated over the years as Regulatory Assets (RA) to be recovered from consumers.

A partial working day bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Shree Chandrashekhar took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for private discoms.

On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered a CAG audit of power discoms.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India was to undertake a "strict and intensive" audit of the circumstances under which discoms - BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) - had continued without recovery of regulatory assets.