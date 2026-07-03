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Home / India News / SC halts Delhi govt-ordered CAG audit of power distribution companies

SC halts Delhi govt-ordered CAG audit of power distribution companies

On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered a CAG audit of power discoms

SC, Supreme Court

SC grants interim relief to private power discoms against Delhi government's audit order (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Delhi government's CAG audit of power discoms ordered against the backdrop of a staggering ₹38,500 crore accumulated over the years as Regulatory Assets (RA) to be recovered from consumers.

A partial working day bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Shree Chandrashekhar took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for private discoms.

On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered a CAG audit of power discoms.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India was to undertake a "strict and intensive" audit of the circumstances under which discoms - BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) - had continued without recovery of regulatory assets.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Delhi government CAG audit

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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