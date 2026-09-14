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Home / India News / SC launches Hindi information service 'Jan Soochna Seva' on Hindi Diwas

SC launches Hindi information service 'Jan Soochna Seva' on Hindi Diwas

The service will be initially launched in Hindi, and work will soon be undertaken to make it available in other Indian languages in a phased manner

SC, Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s ‘Jan Soochna Seva’ will offer simplified Hindi summaries of key judgments, along with audio and video bulletins, for easier public access (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

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On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Supreme Court on Monday announced the launch of "Jan Soochna Seva", a new public information service in Hindi, with a view to making justice more inclusive.

Under this service, simplified Hindi summaries of selected significant judgments and orders, along with Hindi audio and video bulletins lasting approximately 15 to 30 minutes, will be made available.

"This initiative is being launched for the convenience of ordinary citizens, litigants, and especially persons with disabilities, enabling them to easily understand significant judgments, their implications, and subsequent proceedings in a language familiar to them.

"Its objective is to make access to justice more inclusive and to link the respect accorded to Indian languages with the dissemination of judicial information to the public. The use of simple language, along with audio and video formats, will also benefit those who find it difficult to read or comprehend lengthy legal documents," a press statement said.

 

The service will be initially launched in Hindi, and work will soon be undertaken to make it available in other Indian languages in a phased manner.

"The initiative will enable citizens from diverse linguistic regions of the country to access concise and easy-to-understand information regarding significant Supreme Court judgments in their own languages," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Hindi language Hindi

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 3:41 PM IST