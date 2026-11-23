The Supreme Court on Monday asked the parties to the Kalyani family inheritance dispute, involving ancestral assets of over Rs trillion, to refer their disagreement to a sole arbitrator after being told that mediation efforts had failed.

Earlier, former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed mediator in July, submitted a report informing the court that the parties could not reach an amicable settlement.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana then asked the parties to consider arbitration as an alternative.

"As per the report sent, mediation has failed. We impress upon the parties to explore arbitration by a sole arbitrator. Counsel for petitioner and respondent no. 5 have no objection. Let Dr Abhishek Singhvi (on behalf of other contesting respondents) have instructions if all disputes can be referred to a sole arbitrator," the court said.

The court appointed Rao on July 13 to facilitate a settlement between Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath.

It had also asked senior lawyers representing the siblings to explore an amicable resolution.

The dispute centres on claims over the family's ancestral wealth, including promoter stakes in listed companies such as Bharat Forge Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd and Hikal Ltd, besides real estate, land, jewellery and other assets.

One of the principal disputes concerns an alleged family arrangement of 1993-94 between Baba Kalyani and his father, Neelkanth Kalyani. Hiremath claims the arrangement required the transfer of shares in Hikal held through Kalyani family-controlled entities to her and her family.

Baba Kalyani has disputed the existence of a binding agreement, maintaining that the documents do not establish an enforceable obligation to transfer the shares.

In a suit filed before the Bombay High Court in 2023, Hiremath and her husband, Jaidev Hiremath, sought enforcement of the alleged family arrangement. The Hiremaths claim that implementation would increase their stake in Hikal to nearly 68.85 per cent, giving them control of the pharmaceutical and lifesciences company.

The dispute has also widened into litigation over the alleged Kalyani family HUF, or Hindu Undivided Family. Hiremath's children, Sameer and Pallavi, have separately sought partition of the family's assets, claiming coparcenary rights.

The Kalyani side has denied that the businesses and properties constitute joint family assets.

Several connected civil, partition and probate proceedings are pending before courts in Mumbai, Pune, Wai and Karad.

The matter was posted for hearing after two weeks.