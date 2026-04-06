Monday, April 06, 2026 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC orders CBI probe into contracts to firms linked to Arunachal CM's kin

SC orders CBI probe into contracts to firms linked to Arunachal CM's kin

The enquiry will cover public works contracts awarded between 2015 and 2025 in the state

Supreme Court, SC

The SC bench directed the CBI to file a status report before it in the matter within 16 weeks (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to register a preliminary enquiry within two weeks into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said the enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works, contracts and work orders in the state for the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2025.

The bench directed the CBI to file a status report before it in the matter within 16 weeks.

"The CBI shall register a PE (preliminary enquiry) within two weeks from the date of the judgement and will proceed in accordance with law," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the order.

 

The detailed order is awaited.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Cong made allegations against my wife using false info from Pak: Assam CM

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Shah

PM Modi, Shah star campaigners for BJP for West Bengal Assembly polls

Billboards of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are frequently spotted along the national highways

Poll pulse: Two Thiruvananthapuram seats hold key to Kerala BJP planpremium

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns in Sivasagar district's Nazira ahead of the polls on April 9 photo: pti

BJP's two-pronged approach in Assam ahead of high-stakes Assembly pollspremium

Real estate

Builder can't forfeit more than 10% of total price on payment defaultpremium

The top court had on February 17 reserved its order in the matter.

During the hearing in the matter, the apex court was told that government contracts and work orders worth around Rs 1,270 crore were awarded in the last 10 years in Arunachal Pradesh to four firms related to the family members of Khandu.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, had referred to an affidavit filed by the state of Arunachal Pradesh and argued that a number of contracts were awarded to the companies owned by the family members of the chief minister.

The counsel appearing for the state had earlier argued that the plea was a "sponsored litigation".

On December 2 last year, the top court asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to file a comprehensive affidavit giving details of the contracts awarded from 2015 to 2025, including those to firms of family members of the chief minister.

Khandu has been made a party respondent in the PIL.

Pema Khandu's father Dorjee Khandu's second wife Rinchin Drema and his nephew Tsering Tashi have also been made parties to the case.

Dorjee Khandu served as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh from 2007 until his death in a helicopter crash in April 2011.

The plea claimed Drema's firm, Brand Eagles, was awarded a large number of government contracts despite there being a clear conflict of interest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

May withdraw from bypoll if FIR filed in Ajit Pawar plane crash: Congress

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Nation's prosperity, security key to individual progress: Mohan Bhagwat

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

India kept in dark: Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt on data sovereignty

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Buddha's teachings relevant in conflict-ridden world: Eknath Shinde

landslide, rescue, Uttarakhand landslide

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslides in Ramban

Topics : Supreme Court Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayOm Power Transmission IPOIMD Weather UpdateIPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Playing 11US Tariffs on Pharma SectorIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance