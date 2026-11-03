Tuesday, November 03, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC points to report on unrestricted sale of crackers, seeks Centre's action

SC points to report on unrestricted sale of crackers, seeks Centre's action

The top court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from 6 to 7 am and from 8 to 10 pm on November 7 and 8 (Diwali)

supreme court

It made clear that the complete ban on firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pointed to a newspaper report on the sale of different kinds of firecrackers in Delhi markets despite restrictions imposed by it and asked the Centre to ensure compliance of its order.

"In today's report on Hindustan Times there's a photograph... they say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, now everything is available in the shops. Please look into it," a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

"They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it," Justice Sundresh added.

 

The top court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from 6 to 7 am and from 8 to 10 pm on November 7 and 8 (Diwali).

"Though imposition of a blanket ban seems to be the ideal solution, we are of the opinion that this court, at this point in time, is short of adequate data to decide whether or not a complete ban would be the best solution to solve the problem of environmental pollution, caused by bursting firecrackers," the bench said in its October 29 order which was made available on Monday.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers pleas challenging Waqf Amendment Act validity to January 2027

Delhi Police, Delhi Police Headquarters

Delhi Police ACP suspended over personnel's protest outside headquarters

Air Pollution

Delhi's air quality worsens as AQI climbs to 331, Grap II curbs enforced

supreme court

'Nobody will trust you', SC cautions Centre in Vedanta-Ravva dispute

Supreme Court

The New Indian Express moves SC over curbs on promotion outside South India

The top court has rued the non-implementation of its earlier directions and measures undertaken by authorities to curb the bursting of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region.

Observing that bursting firecrackers would certainly cause pollution, it said the right of an individual to engage in a particular practice, which may have a religious colour, is only a qualified one and cannot go beyond the constitutional restrictions.

The bench referred to an October 15, 2025 order which had permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with conditions aimed at balancing traditions with environmental and health concerns.

It made clear that the complete ban on firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9.

The bench passed the order on applications filed in a matter concerning the ban on firecrackers.

The top court directed that there shall not be any bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any notified silence zones.

It said these areas will be declared as 'no-cracker zones'. This shall be marked on the ground and published.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The policy included licensing provisions for hotels, restaurants, clubs and other hospitality establishments serving alcoholic beverages.

Why are Tasmac workers on strike in Tamil Nadu and what are their demands?

cyclone murasu, imd weather forecast, murasu landfall

Cyclone Murasu hits Andhra coast; schools shut, flights disrupted

cyclone murasu, imd weather forecast, murasu landfall

Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast, leaves a heavy trail of destruction

fire

Fire breaks out at HPCL facility in Visakhapatnam; no casualties reported

Julius van de Sande Bakhuyzen, Cows at the Water's Edge

Come December, van Gogh, Mondrian and other Dutch masters will be in India

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality Diwali firecracker ban Diwali firecrackers Firecrackers

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuSensex TodayMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferBosch Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 1:15 PM IST