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Home / India News / SC quashes all FIRs against CJP protesters; govt puts youth welfare first

SC quashes all FIRs against CJP protesters; govt puts youth welfare first

Supreme Court invokes Article 142 to close cases against student protesters; Centre directed to compensate families of students who died by suicide over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

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The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday quashed all first information reports (FIRs) registered against students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests across the country between July 20 and 25 and said the cases should not affect their future. Following the order, the group called off its September 5 march in the national capital. 
A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also directed the Centre to provide within three months compensation to families of students who ended their lives over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Neet(UG) 2026 paper leak. 
Welcoming the decision, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the welfare and progress of the country’s youth remained the government’s utmost priority and asserted that all FIRs lodged against those who took part in the protests will be withdrawn, and no stringent action will be taken against any of them. 
 
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke termed the court decision “absolute justice”, saying the group’s demands had been met. 
“We have got absolute justice. The protest became successful today in true means,” he said, adding that the government must ensure that no student loses life due to failure of the system. 

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The SC, after closing the criminal proceedings against the protesters at the Centre’s request, said, “Keeping in view the future prospects of the young protesters, we invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.” Article 142 empowers the SC to pass any orders to do complete justice. The Bench said its invocation of Article 142 was subject to both sides abiding by the understanding reached before it. 
Acceding to the Centre’s request, the apex court, however, permitted Delhi Police to register fresh FIRs against 2,873 individuals with serious criminal antecedents who were present in the Jantar Mantar protest. 
“If there is any other FIR registered with regard to same protest between July 20 to July 25 in any of the states or UTs, which are not before this court, they shall not be pursued and will be treated as closed,” the Bench  said.
 

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Topics : Supreme Court Jantar Mantar Protest

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:45 PM IST