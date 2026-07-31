SC refuses to revive CCI's ₹301 cr penalty on Grasim, orders rehearing

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruling that had set aside the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ₹301-crore penalty on Grasim Industries for alleged abuse of its dominant position in the viscose staple fibre (VSF) market.

A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Vinod Chandran dismissed the CCI's appeal and refused to interfere with the NCLAT's decision to quash the regulator's order and send the matter back to the Commission for fresh adjudication.

The dispute stems from a March 16, 2020, CCI order, which held that Grasim enjoyed a dominant position in the market for supplying VSF to spinners in India. The Commission concluded that the company had misused its market power by charging discriminatory prices and imposing supplementary obligations on purchasers.

Besides imposing the monetary penalty, the CCI had directed Grasim to discontinue the challenged practices, stop seeking buyers' consumption details, frame a transparent and non-discriminatory discount policy, publish that policy, and refrain from imposing end-use restrictions so that purchasers could freely use or trade VSF.

Grasim challenged the order before the NCLAT, arguing that the Commission had issued adverse directions without giving it an opportunity to respond. It also pointed out that the Director General (DG), in the investigation report, had concluded that non-disclosure of the pricing or discount policy did not amount to a violation of the Competition Act. The DG had further found that Grasim was under no obligation to supply traders and could not be faulted for declining to do so.

Despite those findings, the Commission directed Grasim to disclose its discount policy publicly and prohibited end-use restrictions on buyers.

According to the company, these directions departed from the DG's conclusions without following due process.

The NCLAT in May this year accepted this contention, holding that the CCI had violated the principles of natural justice by issuing findings contrary to the DG's report without first issuing a notice and granting a hearing. It observed that whenever the Commission proposes to differ from the DG's conclusions, procedural fairness requires that the affected party be heard.

The appellate tribunal also referred to the proviso inserted into Section 26(9) of the Competition Act, which came into force in September 2024 and expressly mandates the issuance of a show-cause notice before a final order is passed in such circumstances.

On that basis, the NCLAT set aside the penalty and the accompanying behavioural directions, while directing the CCI to reconsider the matter after giving Grasim an opportunity to address the points on which the Commission intended to differ from the DG's report.

The CCI challenged that decision before the Supreme Court. The market regulator argued that the NCLAT had wrongly concluded that the Commission had departed from the DG's findings. It submitted that Grasim enjoyed a 97 per cent market share in the VSF market and contended that the appellate tribunal had conflated the concepts of buyers, traders and spinners.

However, the top court found no reason to interfere, leaving the Commission to conduct a fresh hearing and decide the case afresh.