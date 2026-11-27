The Supreme Court on Friday declined to list for urgent hearing a petition challenging the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, saying anyone with a different view of the epic is free to make a film of their own.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that the film is already running in theatres and that those who wanted to watch it have already done so.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that the plea had been registered on November 23 and was yet to be listed for hearing.

"The movie has already been released. Those who wanted to watch it have already seen it," the CJI said. When the counsel argued that "many facts have been distorted" in the film, Justice Bagchi said, "They made a movie as they understand, you make a movie as you understand. Don't waste the time of the court. If you have a counter view about the epic, make a movie based on that." As the lawyer pressed for an early hearing, the bench said the matter would be listed in due course.

The petition alleges that the makers distorted mythological facts in their depiction of the epic.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, also referred to as Ramayana: Part 1, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.

It brings the epic to the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi. The film was released in theatres on November 5, 2026.