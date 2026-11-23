The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by the Income Tax Department challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that had invalidated assessment proceedings initiated against two Reliance group companies that ceased to exist following their merger with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in 1995.

A Bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe declined to interfere with the High Court's February 14, 2025, judgment quashing income tax assessment orders issued against Reliance Polyethylene Limited (RPEL) and Reliance Polypropylene Limited (RPPL).

The dispute relates to corporate income tax assessments for the financial years 1993-94, 1994-95 and 1995-96. RPEL and RPPL were amalgamated with RIL under a Bombay High Court order dated January 11, 1995, with the merger taking effect from January 1, 1995.

Despite the amalgamation, the Income Tax Department continued to initiate assessment proceedings against the two companies under their erstwhile names.

The assessment orders were challenged before appellate authorities before the dispute eventually reached the Bombay High Court.

On February 14, 2025, a Division Bench comprising Justices M S Sonak and Jitendra Jain allowed appeals filed by RIL and set aside the assessment orders for all three years.

The High Court held that assessments made against entities that had ceased to exist were legally unsustainable, particularly since the assessing officer was aware of their merger with RIL before issuing the orders.

Before the Supreme Court, the Income Tax Department argued that it was facing difficulties recovering outstanding tax dues from companies that had subsequently merged with other entities.

Additional Solicitor General Raghavendra Shankar submitted that while courts were setting aside assessments against non-existent companies, fresh proceedings initiated against their successor entities were also being challenged. He referred to Supreme Court decisions in Maruti Suzuki and Mahagun Realtors, arguing that fresh proceedings could become time-barred by the time they were initiated.

The Bench, however, was not inclined to entertain the department's appeal.

RIL was represented by senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher and advocate Chandrashekara Bharati Venkataraman.