SC rejects MMTC plea against ₹1,950 crore NSEL settlement scheme

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected MMTC Limited’s challenge to a Rs 1,950 crore settlement scheme for resolving claims arising from the 2013 payment default at National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), leaving the arrangement approved by the insolvency tribunals intact.

A Bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dismissed the public sector undertaking’s appeal against a March 30 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which had upheld the scheme sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, on November 28, 2025.

MMTC had argued that the arrangement was against public interest and public policy.

However, the NCLAT, in its March 30 judgment, noted that the proposal had secured the support of more than 90 per cent of creditors. It also observed that MMTC, despite voting against the scheme in May 2025, had not raised objections before the NCLT while the approval proceedings were underway.

The appellate tribunal further took note of the absence of any challenge from the Enforcement Directorate, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) or the competent authority under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

An NCLT order dated September 17, 2025, had recorded that the EOW and the MPID Act authority had expressed no objection to the proposed settlement.

The NCLAT also relied on the outcome of earlier litigation concerning the same scheme. On January 15, 2026, it had rejected a challenge by L J Tanna Enterprises Private Limited and others to the arrangement. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld that decision on March 9, 2026.

According to the NCLAT, MMTC’s objections substantially overlapped with those raised in the earlier proceedings. While the public sector undertaking had stressed its distinct position as a central government entity handling public funds, the tribunal held that the Supreme Court’s decision in the earlier case precluded another challenge on substantially the same grounds. It reasoned that the NCLAT’s earlier ruling had merged with the Supreme Court’s order.

MMTC subsequently approached the Supreme Court against the NCLAT’s March 30 decision.

The dismissal of its appeal on Tuesday removes the latest challenge to the Rs 1,950 crore settlement scheme, which aims to address creditors’ claims stemming from NSEL’s August 2013 payment default.