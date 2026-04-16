Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC rejects pleas of Anil Ambani challenging Bombay HC order in fraud case

SC rejects pleas of Anil Ambani challenging Bombay HC order in fraud case

The bench requested the single judge bench to expeditiously decide Ambani's plea against the show cause notices issued by three banks

Photo: Pexels

Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of industrialist Anil Ambani | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of industrialist Anil Ambani challenging the Bombay High Court order that allowed the proceedings initiated by banks against him and Reliance Communications Ltd to classify their bank accounts as fraud to continue.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi permitted Ambani to pursue his plea before the high court's single judge bench against the banks' show cause notices to declare the accounts as fraud.

The bench requested the single judge bench to expeditiously decide Ambani's plea against the show cause notices issued by three banks.

 

The apex court passed the order while hearing three separate pleas filed by Ambani who had challenged a February 23 order of a division bench of the high court.

The division bench had quashed a single judge bench interim order that stayed proceedings initiated against him and Reliance Communications Ltd to classify their bank accounts as fraud.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea on guidelines for Ashoka Chakra display on national flag

Supreme Court, SC

Most difficult task is to declare belief of millions wrong, says SC

electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision, SIR

West Bengal's SIR exercise casts a long shadow on electoral integritypremium

SC, Supreme Court

Courts can't judge religious belief of denomination: Sabarimala board to SC

Supreme Court

SC seeks Centre, EC's reply on biometric voter verification plea

The division bench had allowed the appeals filed by three public sector banks and auditor firm BDO India LLP against the December 2025 interim order passed by a single bench.

The single judge bench order had stayed all present and future action by Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank and Bank of Baroda, noting that the action was based on a legally flawed forensic audit and violated the Reserve Bank of India's mandatory guidelines.

Ambani had challenged before the single bench show-cause notices issued by the Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI and Bank of Baroda, seeking to declare his and Reliance Communications' accounts as fraud accounts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

PM Modi calls for reforms in global institutions, 'stable, lasting peace'

Lok Sabha, LS

Women quota law: Voting on 3 Bills in LS to be held at 4 PM on Friday

Parliament

Delimitation and proportionality: Why southern states are raising concerns

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address Lok Sabha at 3 pm today as key Bills introduced

Lok Sabha, LS

Govt tables bills to tweak women quota law, set up delimitation panel

Topics : Supreme Court Anil Ambani Anil Ambani RCom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance