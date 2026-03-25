SC rejects NHAI plea; says compensation rights can't yield to fiscal burden

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to limit its 2019 Tarsem Singh ruling to prospective effect, leaving the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) exposed to an estimated ₹29,000 crore liability, saying that the constitutional guarantee of just compensation cannot be diluted based on financial burden.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan declined to accept NHAI’s plea to restrict the ruling’s operation to prospective effect. However, the Court clarified that compensation claims that had attained finality before March 28, 2008, could not be reopened merely based on a subsequent declaration of law.

Rejecting NHAI’s argument on the financial burden, estimated at around ₹29,000 crore, the Bench held that such considerations cannot dilute constitutional guarantees.

"The grant of solatium and interest cannot be made contingent upon the magnitude of the financial burden. The constitutional guarantee of just compensation cannot be diluted on that basis. Mere projection of financial liability does not constitute a valid ground for review," the Court observed.

Clarification on scope

While affirming that landowners are entitled to solatium and interest, the Court introduced limited clarifications to maintain consistency. It stressed that the principle of finality in litigation must be respected and that settled claims cannot be reopened. The Bench held that landowners whose compensation proceedings were pending as of March 28, 2008, would be entitled to claim solatium and interest.

The Bench further noted that even where enhanced compensation had been granted without specifically addressing these components, claims could still be raised, subject to applicable legal principles. However, interest would be payable only from the date such a claim was made.

At the same time, the Court made it clear that where compensation proceedings had concluded and attained finality before March 28, 2008, and no proceedings were pending, such cases cannot be reopened. It cautioned that reopening settled matters would undermine certainty in the legal system.

Exchange with Solicitor General

After the judgment, the Solicitor General requested clarification that interest should be governed by Section 3H of the National Highways Act. The Bench declined, with the Chief Justice noting that such a clarification would contradict earlier rulings.

Section 3H of the National Highways Act, 1956, mandates that the Central government must deposit the determined compensation amount with the competent authority before taking possession of land for highway projects.

Background

The review petition sought recall of the Court’s February 4, 2025, order, which had refused to clarify a 2019 decision in which the Court had struck down Section 3J of the National Highways Act to the extent it denied solatium and interest to landowners, holding the exclusion unconstitutional.

Section 3J of the National Highways Act, 1956, states that the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, does not apply to land acquisitions made under the National Highways Act.

However, the Supreme Court ruled this section unconstitutional to the extent that it excludes solatium and interest, making those payments mandatory. The judgment ensured that landowners whose lands were acquired between 1997 and 2015, when the National Highways Act operated without these benefits, would receive compensation on a par with the Land Acquisition Act regime.

In the present case, NHAI contended that its earlier financial estimates were erroneous and revised its liability to around ₹29,000 crore. The Court rejected this submission, holding that even a corrected estimate does not justify reopening the issue.

Earlier ruling on retrospective application

In its 2025 decision, the Court had refused to limit Tarsem Singh prospectively, observing that the broader purpose behind Tarsem Singh was to resolve and put an end to the quagmire created by Section 3J of the National Highways Act, which led to unequal treatment of similarly situated individuals.

The impact of Section 3J was short-lived owing to the applicability of the 2013 Act upon the National Highways Act from January 1, 2015. As a result, two classes of landowners emerged devoid of any intelligible differentia: those whose lands were acquired by NHAI between 1997 and 2015 and those whose lands were acquired otherwise.

Both equity and equality demand that no such discrimination be permitted, as allowing it would be unjust. The Bench had also rejected concerns about opening a floodgate of claims, noting, "it merely allows for the grant of solatium and interest which are inherently embedded as compensatory benefits under the expropriating legislation".

On financial burden, the Court had said, "If this burden has been borne by NHAI in the case of thousands of other landowners, it stands no reason that it should also be shared by the NHAI in this instance in order to eliminate discrimination... the financial burden of acquiring land cannot be justified in the light of constitutional mandate of Article 300A," the Court noted.