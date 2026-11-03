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Home / India News / SC seeks Centre, others response on plea against protest at Ramlila Maidan

SC seeks Centre, others response on plea against protest at Ramlila Maidan

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the traders, and on issues of alleged mass detention, police brutalities, closure of Metro stations and internet shutdown

Supreme Court, SC

The bench asked the traders' bodies to make the organisers of the anti-CEC protest parties to their plea alleging loss of business

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea by traders' organisations seeking a halt to the ongoing protests against the chief election commissioner during the festive season, and said that the protest site cannot be occupied for "all times to come".

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing several pleas, including one filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi alleging loss of business due to a protest at the Ramlila Maidan.

"You can't occupy a site at all times. Where will farmers, journalists, etc., go? Everyone has the right to protest. Designated time must be given for designated period," the CJI said.

 

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the traders, and on issues of alleged mass detention, police brutalities, closure of Metro stations and internet shutdown.

The bench asked the traders' bodies to make the organisers of the anti-CEC protest parties to their plea alleging loss of business.

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Fifty lakh people live in areas near the protest site and all shops remain closed and there is nobody in CP today, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the traders, said.

No court can determine issues unless traders' bodies make all protesting organisations parties, the bench said.

The hearing is underway.

On October 15, the bench had sought responses from the Election Commission and others on a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 12 opposition leaders over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Protest Election Commission Ramlila Maidan

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 1:26 PM IST